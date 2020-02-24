Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry with the Best Relative Performance (TSCO , MIK , SPWH , TIF , ULTA )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialty Stores industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO ) ranks first with a gain of 0.79%; Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK ) ranks second with a gain of 0.38%; and Sportsman'S Ware (:SPWH ) ranks third with a gain of 0.15%.

Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF ) follows with a gain of 0.04% and Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.64%.

