Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SIG , FIVE , SPWH , ULTA , DKS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialty Stores industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG ) ranks first with a gain of 14.41%; Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE ) ranks second with a gain of 10.75%; and Sportsman'S Ware (:SPWH ) ranks third with a gain of 10.18%.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA ) follows with a gain of 6.64% and Dick'S Sporting (:DKS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.62%.

