Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DKS , ULTA , SBH , HIBB , FIVE )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialty Stores industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Dick'S Sporting (:DKS ) ranks first with a gain of 21.12%; Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA ) ranks second with a gain of 20.38%; and Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH ) ranks third with a gain of 16.79%.

Hibbett Sports I (NASDAQ:HIBB ) follows with a gain of 15.96% and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 13.06%.

