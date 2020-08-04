Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (FOE, ECL, RYAM, SHW, PPG)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ferro Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $261,000. Ecolab Inc is next with a an RPE of $292,000. Rayonier Adv ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $305,000.

Sherwin-Williams follows with a an RPE of $307,000, and Ppg Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $317,000.

