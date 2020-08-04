MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (FOE, ECL, RYAM, SHW, PPG)

Written on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 2:20am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ferro Corp ranks lowest with a an RPE of $261,000. Ecolab Inc is next with a an RPE of $292,000. Rayonier Adv ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $305,000.

Sherwin-Williams follows with a an RPE of $307,000, and Ppg Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $317,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rayonier Adv on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.25. Since that call, shares of Rayonier Adv have fallen 65.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest revenue per employee ferro corp ecolab inc rayonier adv sherwin-williams ppg inds inc

Ticker(s): FOE ECL RYAM SHW PPG

Contact David Diaz