Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (RYAM, KRA, OMN, POL, FOE)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Rayonier Adv ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.10. Following is Kraton Corp with a a price to sales ratio of 0.23. Omnova Solutions ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.57.

Polyone Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.68, and Ferro Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.81.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ferro Corp on November 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Ferro Corp have risen 7.6%. We continue to monitor Ferro Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.