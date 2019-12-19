Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (FTK, FOE, PAH, OMN, RYAM)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Flotek Inds ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.13. Following is Ferro Corp with a FCF per share of $0.41. Platform Special ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.43.

Omnova Solutions follows with a FCF per share of $0.51, and Rayonier Adv rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.26.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rayonier Adv on August 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.49. Since that recommendation, shares of Rayonier Adv have risen 18.2%. We continue to monitor Rayonier Adv for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.