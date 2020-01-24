MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (BCPC, PAH, ECL, SHW, KWR)

Written on Fri, 01/24/2020 - 12:40am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Balchem Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Following is Platform Special with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. Ecolab Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%.

Sherwin-Williams follows with a an earnings yield of 2.4%, and Quaker Chemical rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Quaker Chemical on December 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $157.15. Since that recommendation, shares of Quaker Chemical have risen 7.2%. We continue to monitor Quaker Chemical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

