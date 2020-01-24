Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (BCPC, PAH, ECL, SHW, KWR)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Balchem Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Following is Platform Special with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. Ecolab Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%.
Sherwin-Williams follows with a an earnings yield of 2.4%, and Quaker Chemical rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.6%.
