Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Beta (IFF, AXTA, ECL, ASH, SXT)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Intl Flvr & Frag ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Axalta Coating S with a a beta of 0.8. Ecolab Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Ashland Global H follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Sensient Technol rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

