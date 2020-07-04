Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (SHW, NEU, CCF, SCL, PPG)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Sherwin-Williams ranks highest with a FCF per share of $17.88. Following is Newmarket Corp with a FCF per share of $7.96. Chase Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.27.

Stepan Co follows with a FCF per share of $5.24, and Ppg Inds Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.72.

