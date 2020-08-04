Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (KRA, FOE, MTX, POL, CE)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Kraton Corp ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 38.1%. Following is Ferro Corp with a forward earnings yield of 17.1%. Minerals Tech ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.5%.

Polyone Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 13.1%, and Celanese Corp-A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 12.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kraton Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kraton Corp in search of a potential trend change.