MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (RPM, OMN, FUL, SHW, KRA)

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 2:17am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Rpm Intl Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 58,140.5%. Following is Omnova Solutions with a EPS growth of 22,903.2%. Hb Fuller Co ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 14,853.6%.

Sherwin-Williams follows with a EPS growth of 8,031.6%, and Kraton Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 7,119.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rpm Intl Inc and will alert subscribers who have RPM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest eps growth rpm intl inc omnova solutions hb fuller co sherwin-williams kraton corp

Ticker(s): RPM OMN FUL SHW KRA

Contact Shiri Gupta