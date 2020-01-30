Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (RPM, OMN, FUL, SHW, KRA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Rpm Intl Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 58,140.5%. Following is Omnova Solutions with a EPS growth of 22,903.2%. Hb Fuller Co ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 14,853.6%.

Sherwin-Williams follows with a EPS growth of 8,031.6%, and Kraton Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 7,119.3%.

