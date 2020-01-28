Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Highest Beta (MTX, PAH, FTK, IOSP, CCF)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Minerals Tech ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Platform Special is next with a a beta of 1.4. Flotek Inds ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Innospec Inc follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Chase Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Innospec Inc on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $92.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Innospec Inc have risen 14.8%. We continue to monitor Innospec Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.