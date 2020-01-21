Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SHW , ECL , IFF , PPG , AXTA )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW ) ranks first with a gain of 1.62%; Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL ) ranks second with a gain of 1.34%; and Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF ) ranks third with a gain of 1.31%.

Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG ) follows with a gain of 0.85% and Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.76%.

