Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (IFF , FOE , AXTA , SXT , SHW )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF ) ranks first with a gain of 1.90%; Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE ) ranks second with a gain of 0.96%; and Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA ) ranks third with a gain of 0.85%.

Sensient Technol (NYSE:SXT ) follows with a gain of 0.38% and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.26%.

