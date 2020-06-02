Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (FOE , CE , IFF , RPM , ECL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE ) ranks first with a gain of 3.05%; Celanese Corp-A (NYSE:CE ) ranks second with a gain of 2.36%; and Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF ) ranks third with a gain of 2.04%.

Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM ) follows with a gain of 1.81% and Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.40%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ecolab Inc on December 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $192.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Ecolab Inc have risen 5.9%. We continue to monitor Ecolab Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.