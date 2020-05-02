Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ALB , IFF , CE , ECL , POL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB ) ranks first with a gain of 13.64%; Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF ) ranks second with a gain of 4.54%; and Celanese Corp-A (NYSE:CE ) ranks third with a gain of 2.57%.

Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL ) follows with a gain of 1.92% and Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.88%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Albemarle Corp on December 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $69.06. Since that recommendation, shares of Albemarle Corp have risen 17.0%. We continue to monitor Albemarle Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.