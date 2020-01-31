Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (OUT, RYN, LAMR, GEO, PSA)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.
Outfront Media I ranks lowest with a sales growth of 43.6%. Rayonier Inc is next with a sales growth of 45.1%. Lamar Advertis-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 273.1%.
Geo Group Inc/Th follows with a sales growth of 385.1%, and Public Storage rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 421.7%.
