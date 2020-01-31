MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (OUT, RYN, LAMR, GEO, PSA)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:16am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.

Outfront Media I ranks lowest with a sales growth of 43.6%. Rayonier Inc is next with a sales growth of 45.1%. Lamar Advertis-A ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 273.1%.

Geo Group Inc/Th follows with a sales growth of 385.1%, and Public Storage rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 421.7%.

