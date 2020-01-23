Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (GEO, CXW, IRM, PCH, OUT)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Geo Group Inc/Th ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.87. Corecivic Inc is next with a a price to sales ratio of 1.08. Iron Mountain ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 2.18.

Potlatch Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.60, and Outfront Media I rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.74.

