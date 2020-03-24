Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (GEO, CXW, OUT, WY, IRM)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Geo Group Inc/Th ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.55. Corecivic Inc is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.62. Outfront Media I ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.70.

Weyerhaeuser Co follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.47, and Iron Mountain rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.49.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Iron Mountain on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.98. Since that call, shares of Iron Mountain have fallen 29.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.