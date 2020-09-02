Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (RYN, CXW, CORR, PSA, LAMR)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Rayonier Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -14.0%. Corecivic Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of -5.8%. Corenergy Infras ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -4.7%.

Public Storage follows with a EBITDA growth of 5.8%, and Lamar Advertis-A rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 7.6%.

