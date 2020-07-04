Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (SBAC, CXW, OUT, LAMR, IRM)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Sba Comm Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9. Corecivic Inc is next with a a current ratio of 1.1. Outfront Media I ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.
Lamar Advertis-A follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Iron Mountain rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.5.
