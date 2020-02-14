Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (LAMR, PSA, EXR, AMT, DFT)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Lamar Advertis-A ranks highest with a ROE of 2,775.4%. Following is Public Storage with a ROE of 2,389.6%. Extra Space Stor ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,117.2%.
American Tower C follows with a ROE of 2,030.0%, and Dupont Fabros Te rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,906.9%.
