Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (OUT, LAMR, EPR, CCI, WY)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Outfront Media I ranks highest with a EPS growth of 1,690,000.0%. Lamar Advertis-A is next with a EPS growth of 18,176.5%. Epr Properties ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 8,272.7%.

Crown Castle Int follows with a EPS growth of 2,321.1%, and Weyerhaeuser Co rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,093.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Outfront Media I and will alert subscribers who have OUT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.