Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (AMT, IRM, PCH, LAMR, GEO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

American Tower C ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 323.8. Iron Mountain is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 306.6. Potlatch Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 285.9.

Lamar Advertis-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 231.7, and Geo Group Inc/Th rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 215.3.

