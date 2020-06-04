Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (QTS , DLR , AMT , PSA , EXR )

Below are the top five companies in the Specialized REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Qts Realty Tru-A (NYSE:QTS ) ranks first with a gain of 2.64%; Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) ranks second with a gain of 1.10%; and American Tower C (NYSE:AMT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.93%.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA ) follows with a gain of 0.63% and Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.18%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Extra Space Stor. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Extra Space Stor in search of a potential trend change.