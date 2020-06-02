Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PCH , GEO , CXW , WY , RYN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialized REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Potlatch Corp (NASDAQ:PCH ) ranks first with a gain of 4.30%; Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO ) ranks second with a gain of 3.37%; and Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW ) ranks third with a gain of 2.69%.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY ) follows with a gain of 2.63% and Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.38%.

