Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (LAMR , OUT , WY , GLPI , GEO )

We looked at the Specialized REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR ) ranks first with a gain of 12.74%; Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT ) ranks second with a gain of 12.69%; and Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY ) ranks third with a gain of 10.17%.

Gaming And Leisu (NASDAQ:GLPI ) follows with a gain of 9.96% and Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.51%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Geo Group Inc/Th on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.92. Since that call, shares of Geo Group Inc/Th have fallen 27.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.