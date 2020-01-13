Top 5 Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AMT , OUT , EXR , CCI , SBAC )

We looked at the Specialized REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

American Tower C (NYSE:AMT ) ranks first with a gain of 1.91%; Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT ) ranks second with a gain of 1.84%; and Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) ranks third with a gain of 1.79%.

Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI ) follows with a gain of 1.53% and Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.50%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Tower C on November 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $217.49. Since that recommendation, shares of American Tower C have risen 6.1%. We continue to monitor American Tower C for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.