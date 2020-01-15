Top 5 Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (STON, CLCT, HRB, CSV, SCI)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
StoneMor Partners L P ranks lowest with a sales per share of $8.00. Collectors Univ is next with a sales per share of $8.05. H&R Block Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $14.91.
Carriage Service follows with a sales per share of $16.16, and Service Corp Int rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $16.66.
