Top 5 Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (SCI, CSV, SERV, WTW, BID)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Service Corp Int ranks lowest with a sales growth of 210.8%. Following is Carriage Service with a sales growth of 400.4%. Servicemaster Gl ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 604.5%.

Weight Watchers follows with a sales growth of 1,219.1%, and Sotheby'S rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 2,284.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sotheby'S and will alert subscribers who have BID in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.