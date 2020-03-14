Top 5 Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (ASCMA, STON, RGS, CSV, BID)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Ascent Capital-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -7,393.6%. Following is StoneMor Partners L P with a ROE of -2,269.8%. Regis Corp ranks third lowest with a ROE of 101.9%.
Carriage Service follows with a ROE of 1,994.7%, and Sotheby'S rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,244.2%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sotheby'S and will alert subscribers who have BID in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest return on equity ascent capital-a stonemor partners l p regis corp carriage service :bid sotheby's