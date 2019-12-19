Top 5 Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (STON, RGS, CLCT, SCI, CSV)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
StoneMor Partners L P ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.38. Following is Regis Corp with a FCF per share of $0.57. Collectors Univ ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.27.
Service Corp Int follows with a FCF per share of $1.53, and Carriage Service rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.75.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Carriage Service on August 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Carriage Service have risen 28.0%. We continue to monitor Carriage Service for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share stonemor partners l p regis corp collectors univ service corp int carriage service