Top 5 Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (STON, RGS, CLCT, SCI, CSV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

StoneMor Partners L P ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.38. Following is Regis Corp with a FCF per share of $0.57. Collectors Univ ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.27.

Service Corp Int follows with a FCF per share of $1.53, and Carriage Service rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.75.

