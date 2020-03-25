Top 5 Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (BID, SCI, SERV, CSV, HRB)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Sotheby'S ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.6%. Service Corp Int is next with a forward earnings yield of 5.0%. Servicemaster Gl ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 10.1%.

Carriage Service follows with a forward earnings yield of 12.2%, and H&R Block Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 20.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of H&R Block Inc on February 4th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.39. Since that call, shares of H&R Block Inc have fallen 44.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.