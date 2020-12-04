Top 5 Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (HRB, ASCMA, SCI, SERV, BID)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

H&R Block Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -1.0%. Following is Ascent Capital-A with a EBITDA growth of 8.8%. Service Corp Int ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 9.5%.

Servicemaster Gl follows with a EBITDA growth of 22.9%, and Sotheby'S rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 29.2%.

