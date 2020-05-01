Top 5 Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Lowest Beta (STON, CSV, SERV, SCI, RGS)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
StoneMor Partners L P ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Carriage Service is next with a a beta of 0.8. Servicemaster Gl ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.
Service Corp Int follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Regis Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.
