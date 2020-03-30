Top 5 Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (HRB, BID, ASCMA, CSV, SERV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

H&R Block Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Sotheby'S is next with a an RPE of $600,000. Ascent Capital-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $382,000.

Carriage Service follows with a an RPE of $230,000, and Servicemaster Gl rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $227,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Carriage Service on January 8th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.17. Since that call, shares of Carriage Service have fallen 38.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.