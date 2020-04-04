Top 5 Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (HRB, CSV, SERV, SCI, BID)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

H&R Block Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 39.5%. Following is Carriage Service with a projected earnings growth of 32.4%. Servicemaster Gl ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 21.0%.

Service Corp Int follows with a projected earnings growth of 17.6%, and Sotheby'S rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 17.3%.

