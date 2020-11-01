Top 5 Companies in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (CLCT, SCI, RGS, BID, CSV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Collectors Univ ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 30.81. Following is Service Corp Int with a a P/E ratio of 28.69. Regis Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 25.54.

Sotheby'S follows with a a P/E ratio of 22.36, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 20.20.

