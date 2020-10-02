Top 5 Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (PEP, COKE, KO, FIZZ, MNST)
Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Pepsico Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $243,000. Coca-Cola Bottli is next with a an RPE of $275,000. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $549,000.
Natl Beverage follows with a an RPE of $726,000, and Monster Beverage rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.6 million.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pepsico Inc and will alert subscribers who have PEP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee pepsico inc coca-cola bottli coca-cola co/the natl beverage monster beverage