Top 5 Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (PEP, COKE, KO, FIZZ, MNST)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:16am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Pepsico Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $243,000. Coca-Cola Bottli is next with a an RPE of $275,000. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $549,000.

Natl Beverage follows with a an RPE of $726,000, and Monster Beverage rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.6 million.

