Top 5 Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (PEP, KO, COKE, MNST, FIZZ)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Pepsico Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 9.0%. Coca-Cola Co/The is next with a projected earnings growth of 9.9%. Coca-Cola Bottli ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 18.5%.

Monster Beverage follows with a projected earnings growth of 27.9%, and Natl Beverage rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 41.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Natl Beverage. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Natl Beverage in search of a potential trend change.