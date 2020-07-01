Top 5 Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (COKE, FIZZ, MNST, KO, PEP)
Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Coca-Cola Bottli ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 7.50. Natl Beverage is next with a a price to book ratio of 7.67. Monster Beverage ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 9.20.
Coca-Cola Co/The follows with a a price to book ratio of 11.85, and Pepsico Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 17.74.
