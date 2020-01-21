Top 5 Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (FIZZ, PEP, KO, MNST, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Natl Beverage ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 15.07. Following is Pepsico Inc with a a P/E ratio of 26.82. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 27.86.

Monster Beverage follows with a a P/E ratio of 48.51, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 136.12.

