Top 5 Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (FIZZ, PEP, KO, MNST, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Natl Beverage ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 16.77. Following is Pepsico Inc with a a P/E ratio of 25.95. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 26.48.

Monster Beverage follows with a a P/E ratio of 45.27, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 133.81.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Coca-Cola Bottli on September 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $336.78. Since that call, shares of Coca-Cola Bottli have fallen 18.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.