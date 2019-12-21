Top 5 Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (MNST, FIZZ, KO, PEP, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Monster Beverage ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 1,952.0%. Following is Natl Beverage with a EPS growth of 2,345.7%. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 3,324.2%.

Pepsico Inc follows with a EPS growth of 6,499.2%, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 23,068.2%.

