Top 5 Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (MNST, FIZZ, KO, COKE, PEP)
Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Monster Beverage ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.6 million. Natl Beverage is next with a an RPE of $726,000. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third highest with a an RPE of $549,000.
Coca-Cola Bottli follows with a an RPE of $275,000, and Pepsico Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $243,000.
