Top 5 Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (FIZZ, MNST, COKE, KO, PEP)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Natl Beverage ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 41.9%. Following is Monster Beverage with a projected earnings growth of 27.9%. Coca-Cola Bottli ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 18.5%.

Coca-Cola Co/The follows with a projected earnings growth of 9.9%, and Pepsico Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 9.0%.

