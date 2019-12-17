Top 5 Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (COKE, MNST, KO, PEP, FIZZ)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Coca-Cola Bottli ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 45.12. Monster Beverage is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 32.05. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.97.

Pepsico Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.37, and Natl Beverage rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.14.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Coca-Cola Bottli on September 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $336.77. Since that call, shares of Coca-Cola Bottli have fallen 17.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.