Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (RMBS, CEVA, SIGM, MRVL, DSPG)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Rambus Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.12. Ceva Inc is next with a sales per share of $3.82. Sigma Designs ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.07.
Marvell Tech Grp follows with a sales per share of $4.85, and Dsp Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $5.59.
