MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (RMBS, CEVA, SIGM, MRVL, DSPG)

Written on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:36am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Rambus Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.12. Ceva Inc is next with a sales per share of $3.82. Sigma Designs ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.07.

Marvell Tech Grp follows with a sales per share of $4.85, and Dsp Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $5.59.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rambus Inc and will alert subscribers who have RMBS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales per share rambus inc ceva inc sigma designs marvell tech grp dsp group inc

Ticker(s): RMBS CEVA SIGM MRVL DSPG

Contact Nick Russo