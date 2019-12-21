Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (MXIM, QCOM, SYNA, OLED, MCHP)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Maxim Integrated ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 71.9%. Qualcomm Inc is next with a EPS growth of 109.4%. Synaptics Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 483.9%.

Universal Displa follows with a EPS growth of 686.3%, and Microchip Tech rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 705.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Universal Displa on October 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $176.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Universal Displa have risen 13.2%. We continue to monitor Universal Displa for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.