Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (OLED, ON, NVDA, AVGO, IPHI)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest sales growth.
Universal Displa ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,875.4%. On Semiconductor is next with a sales growth of 4,188.0%. Nvidia Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,057.9%.
Broadcom Ltd follows with a sales growth of 3,320.2%, and Inphi Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,076.6%.
